SBS University holds Fresher Celebration

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Aug: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University (SBSU), Dehradun, rolled out a vibrant welcome for its new batch of students with the Grand Fresher Party 2025, held at the University’s main campus as part of the ongoing Deeksharambh 2025 Induction Programme. The evening blended culture, glamour, and youthful energy, creating unforgettable memories for the incoming students.

The celebration began with the ceremonial lamp lighting by Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) J Kumar, along with the Registrar, Deans, and senior faculty members. A Vandana invocation set a spiritual note, followed by a Pahari Dance performance that showcased Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage. The Senior Choir further mesmerised the audience with a soulful musical presentation.

The highlight of the evening was the much-awaited ramp walk and talent performances, in which students from diverse faculties showcased creativity, elegance, and confidence. The stage came alive with captivating cultural acts, including a South Indian Dance and a high-energy Fusion Dance, keeping the audience enthralled.

The excitement reached its peak during the Judgment Round, in which finalists impressed with their wit, intelligence, and presence of mind. The event culminated with the Title Ceremony and the crowns of Mr Fresher 2025 and Ms Fresher 2025 were awarded, symbolising talent, charm, and promise.

On this occasion, University President Dr Gaurav Deep Singh conveyed his warm wishes to the new students and remarked that “the Fresher Party is not only a celebration of beginnings but also a reminder that discipline, leadership, and camaraderie are the true hallmarks of university life. SBSU remains committed to nurturing every student into a confident professional and a responsible citizen.”

The celebrations concluded with an electrifying DJ Night and students danced with unbridled enthusiasm.