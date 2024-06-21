Gov interacts with homestay operators in Mukteshwar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Nainital/Mukteshwar, 18 Jun: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) visited Mukteshwar in Nainital district on Tuesday. He visited the Madhuvan Homestay at Sargakhet. He inquired about the local products made at the homestay. The Governor also obtained information from the local hotel and homestay operators regarding the challenges and problems faced in their business.

Local people informed about the water problem in the area. He was also told that this area is developed as a fruit belt but due to lack of a market nearby, one has to go to Haldwani. He was requested to open a market in the area. People also requested for the repair of the link road nearby.

The Governor assured proper solutions to all the above problems. He said that ​​Mukteshwar is full of natural beauty. There is an influx of tourists here throughout the year, keeping this in mind, efforts should be made to provide maximum facilities. The Governor said that there are immense possibilities in the field of homestay in Uttarakhand. Homestay scheme can play an important role in stopping migration. For this, he instructed the officials to encourage more people to register in homestays.

On this occasion, CDO Ashok Kumar Pandey, SDM Krishna Nath Goswami, Tourism Officer Atul Upreti, Homestay operator Dilabar Singh and local people were also present.