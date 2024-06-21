Out on morning walk in Nainital, CM interacts with people

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 18 Jun: It has been usual for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take a morning stroll in places where he stays overnight and to engage with the common people. This morning too, during his stay in Nainital, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh went out for a walk, interacted with common people and sought their feedback. Stopping at a tea stall, he helped the tea vender in making tea by pounding ginger with his own hands. He also reached out to the players playing in the field and enquired about their problems and instructed the officials to resolve them immediately.

Following this, the Chief Minister also conducted a surprise inspection of BP Pandey Hospital and met the patients. He enquired about their well-being and instructed the hospital management to continuously improve health services.

Continuing with his morning walk, he interacted with the people and sought their feedback on the government’s performance. In Nainital, the locals as well as the tourists were surprised to find the CM amongst them and they were also amazed by his spontaneity.