PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Rs 166.08 cr transferred to accounts of over 7 lakh farmers of state

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 18 Jun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. More than 9.26 crore eligible farmers across the country have been transferred the honorarium of RS 20 thousand crore directly to their bank accounts. As many as 7,71,567 beneficiary farmers of Uttarakhand were transferred an amount of Rs 166.08 crore to their accounts through DBT.

On Tuesday, a Krishak Samvad programme was organized with the farmers of the state through virtual medium for distribution of Kisan Samman Nidhi by the Prime Minister. State Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi joined the programme through virtual medium. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the 17th instalment was transferred digitally to more than 7 lakh farmers of Uttarakhand. A large number of farmers from different parts also participated in the programme.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi said the farmers were a primary concern of the PM. He said that under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of the Chief Minister of the state Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government is continuously working towards doubling the income of the farmers. It is worth noting that the objective of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is to provide financial assistance to the farmers. So that they can improve the economic condition of their family by producing more crops. Financial assistance of Rs 6000 is provided annually to the eligible farmers, which is transferred in three separate instalments. So far, an amount of ₹ 2579.16 crore has been made available to the farmers of the state in the 16 instalments of the scheme.

On this occasion, Director General, Agriculture, Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Director, Agriculture, KC Pathak, Chief Agriculture Officer Latika Singh, Kisan Morcha President Joginder Pundir, Jyoti Kotia and a large number of farmers from various places were also present.