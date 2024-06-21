CS Raturi approves implementation of MDTSS to monitor mining activities in state

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jun: Chief Secretary Radha Raturi approved the proposal to implement MDTSS (Mining Digital Transformation and Surveillance System) for strict monitoring of illegal mining and to increase revenue from legal mining.

She has given instructions to prepare an action plan for the welfare and development of workers working in mining areas and to provide good education and health facilities to their children

MDTSS (Mining Digital Transformation and Surveillance System) will be implemented in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar to strictly monitor illegal mining in the state and to increase revenue from legal mining. The MDTSS proposal of about Rs 93 crore to be installed at 40 check gates was approved in today’s Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting of the Mining Department at the Secretariat.

MDTSS will be installed at a total of 40 check gate locations including 8 check gates in Dehradun, 13 check gates in Haridwar, 10 check gates in Nainital and 9 check gates in Udham Singh Nagar. Under MDTSS, modern technology like ANPR camera, bullet camera, RFID radar, LED flood light will be used for strict monitoring of mining activities. A Mining State Control Centre (MSCC) will be established in Dehradun. Mini command centres will be established in the district headquarters of Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar.

Chief Secretary Raturi stated that through MDTSS, continuous monitoring will be ensured of illegal and unauthorised transportation of minerals, excessive mining or extraction of minerals, overloading of vehicles carrying minerals, delivery contrary to the delivery location given in the transit pass, revenue loss due to illegal mining, etc. In this regard, the Chief Secretary has directed to effectively coordinate with all the stakeholders related to mining and take their cooperation and sensitise them.

Along with this, CS Radha Raturi ordered preparation of an action plan for the welfare and development of workers in mining areas and to provide good education and health facilities to their children. She has also proposed an action plan for the development and welfare of labourers working in brick kilns in the state, ensuring medical and insurance facilities for them.

Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant, Additional Secretary Dr Ahmed Iqbal and officials of the Mining and Finance Departments were present at the meeting.