Gov launches Drone Defence System in Hyderabad

By Our Staff Reporter

HYDERABAD , 2 Sept: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) attended the launching program of the Drone Defence System “Indrajal” developed by Green Robotics in Telangana, Hyderabad on Saturday, as the Chief Guest. It is the first indigenous autonomous drone defence system designed to deter attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles and drones.

The Governor said that the real specialty of Indrajal is that it is completely made in India, which is a wonderful step towards self-reliant India. It is completely developed on Indian soil, by Indian talent, using Indian resources which gives us a sense of pride. This is a testimony to the growing capabilities of our country in the field of technology and defense. He congratulated the research team of Green Robotics for this commendable innovation.

Lt-General Singh said that it is his firm desire that the rainbow spectrum of Indrajal should move forward in the direction of continuous progress with newer and newer technology. The Indrajal defence system has the potential to revolutionize our security protocols, thereby ensuring a secure future for both India and the global community.

The Governor said that the effort of the technologically advanced scientists of India has given this great gift to us. This enchantment will destroy the thoughts and concepts of our enemies forever. It also contains the spirit of a developed India and a self-reliant India, a secure India and a strong India. He said that we have to find new ways through technology.