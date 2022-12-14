Gov praises achievements of Pant University

By Our Staff Reporter

Pantnagar, 13 Dec: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) attended the program organised at Gandhi Hall of GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology today as the Chief Guest. He said that he felt that there has been a change in many things like air, thinking, technology, etc. He said that we all should be loyal to our work as we can bring change through our work only. He mentioned that the university is not an ordinary university and holds a special place in itself.

Lt-General Singh said that a new revolution will be realized in the field of agriculture in the coming times by the students and teachers there. The institute is not just for studies but research as well which can bring about change in society. He added that the safety of daughters should be our first priority and informed that he had toured all the districts of Uttarakhand state, and realised that women were the strongest members of every family in Uttarakhand. “Today only our daughters are winning gold medals in every field. And when the daughters come on stage, their confidence is worth watching.” He said that there are many problems related to budget, future of students, filling of vacant posts etc. in the university , which will be resolved at the earliest. Lt-General Singh said that a new revolution will be realized in the field of agriculture in the coming times by the students and teachers there. The institute is not just for studies but research as well which can bring about change in society. He added that the safety of daughters should be our first priority and informed that he had toured all the districts of Uttarakhand state, and realised that women were the strongest members of every family in Uttarakhand. “Today only our daughters are winning gold medals in every field. And when the daughters come on stage, their confidence is worth watching.” He said that there are many problems related to budget, future of students, filling of vacant posts etc. in the, which will be resolved at the earliest.

The Governor said that there is no such problem which cannot be solved. He informed that it was for the first time in history that the Vice-Chancellor has been selected in front of the camera. Appealing to the students, he encouraged them to bring a new revolution in the field of agriculture about which the whole world should be proud. Such a technique should be developed that the income of the women of self-help groups increases.

On this occasion District Magistrate Yugal Kishore Pant, SSP Manjunath TC, Vice Chancellor Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan, Director University Administration Ashish Bhatgain, Additional District Magistrate Jaibharat Singh, Dean Alaknanda Ashok, Dr Brijesh Singh, Dr NS Jadaun, Director Law, Dr Ashutosh Singh, Dr SK Kashyap, Deputy Collector Kaustubh Mishra, etc., were present.