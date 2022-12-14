Ridhim Aggarwal appointed Special Secretary Home

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 14 Dec: Pushkar Singh Dhami Government has appointed IPS Officer Ridhim Aggarwal as Special Secretary Home. She was presently working as Additional Secretary Home besides handing her responsibilities in her parent department of Uttarakhand Police as IG Police. A 2005 batch IPS Officer, she had been recently promoted to the rank of IG from her rank as DIG. She is second IPS officer to be given a special designation in the Secretariat after IPS Officer Abhinav Kumar who is posted as Special Principal Secretary to CM and Special Principal Secretary Information.

These posts have been specially created for these officers as the rank of Secretary and Principal Secretary to the government are cadre posts reserved for IAS officers only. In past, Indian Foreign Service Officer (IFS) Vinod Fonia had been given appointment as Secretary but he was not promoted to the post of Principal Secretary even as his juniors in the IAS cadre were promoted as Principal Secretary.