PPSA to hold 1st International Conference in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Dec: The National Executive Committee of Principals’ Progressive Schools Association (PPSA) comprises Dr Prem Kashyap, President, PPSA; Ashok Ganguly, former Chairman, CBSE; Shomie Das, former Headmaster, The Doon School; G Balasubramaniam, former Director, Academics, CBSE, and Educational Advisor, Government of Tamil Nadu; Prof (Dr) Harish Chaudhary, Department of Management Studies, IIT New Delhi; DS Mann, Chairman, The Doon International School; and Ramesh Batta, Chairman, Kasiga School.

They are organising the first International Conference in Uttarakhand on 20 and 21 December with the aim of providing a pathway to Principals and Teachers on the implementation of NEP 2020.

Present at the Opening Ceremony of the conference will be State Minister of Education Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Dr Ravinath Raman, Secretary, Education, Uttarakhand, Dr Ranbir Singh, Regional Officer, CBSE, and Gen Jaiveer Negi. The Chief Guest at the Valedictory Ceremony will be Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), and Lt Gen SK Saini (Retd), former Vice Chief of Army Staff.

The theme of the conference, “Affirming-Nurturing-Trusting, An Education for Today and Tomorrow”, will gives an insight to principals and teachers to be more futuristic and progressive; and to conceptualise subjects to gel with vocationalisation and the practical approach. The International Conference will see the presence of approximately 300 teachers and 300 principals from 18 different states.

The occasion will also be marked with the presentation of Lifetime Achievement Awards to academicians who have served in the field of education for more than three decades. Distinguished Service Awards will be presented to renowned educationists and senior principals. Uttarakhand Ratan Awards will be given to principals for their remarkable services in the uplift of education, and Shiksha Ratan Awards to teachers on recommendations of their principals for their outstanding efforts in the holistic development of the students.