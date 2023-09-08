Gov praises ITBP’s contribution to U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 7 Sep: ITBP Director General Anish Dayal Singh met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The Governor said that, apart from protecting the borders, ITBP is also playing an important role in many internal security operations. It also conducts relief and rescue operations as the first responder to natural calamities in the Himalayan region, which is very important for a state like Uttarakhand.

Governor Singh also discussed the Vibrant Village Programme with the Director General and said that ITBP has an important role in the context of Uttarakhand. The Vibrant Village Programme was started to empower the border villages of the country, which is very important from the development and strategic point of view. He said ITBP is doing commendable work in this regard. While ITBP jawans are discharging their duties efficiently in the border areas, they are also contributing to the development of border villages of Uttarakhand.

The Governor said that he has visited the forward posts in the border areas of Pithoragarh, Chamoli and Uttarkashi several times and met the jawans and officers posted there and encouraged them.

ITBP ADG Manoj Rawat, IG Sanjay Gunjyal and DIG Mannu Maharaj were also present on the occasion.