UPES announces Winners of UHackathon 4.0

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Sep: The fourth edition of the flagship event UPES UHACKATHON 4.0, a 24-hour coding marathon, concluded on 2 September. The event commenced with an inaugural ceremony graced by DGP Ashok Kumar, Sri Prakash, Founder and Director of TiE Dehradun, and Dr Pradeep Singh, State Head, UNDP. Organised by UPES School of Computer Science under the leadership of its Dean, Dr Ravi S Iyer, this year’s theme centered on the captivating concept of ‘Metaverse’.

To redefine the boundaries of technological innovation and collaboration, the event sourced problem statements from industry luminaries such as India Blockchain Alliance, Metaverse, XR Couture, and more. The event showcased a global convergence, attracting a diverse cohort of over 1,200 participants spanning every nook of India and reaching across international borders. There were more than 350 teams, each determined to unravel the intricate challenges posed by the Metaverse theme. Providing support and guidance, the jury panel included Shubham Patel, Senior Software Engineer at Apple; Rajat Jain, Software Developer at Microsoft; Subhendu Ranjan Mishra & Anshul Varshney, BP; Bastin Robins, CTO and Chief Scientist at CleverInsight; Piyush Joshi, Senior Director of Product Knowledge and Solution Engineering at Alert Enterprise; Ankush Mishra, Deputy SP, Cyber and Financial Frauds at Uttarakhand Police; Purva Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of Good Good Piggy; and Shreyan Mehta, Project Delivery Manager at Asambhav.

Following a rigorous evaluation, 25 national teams and 5 international teams emerged as finalists. The second runner-up was team INEXIA from GLA University, the first runner-up was team THDCIHETians from THDC Institute of Hydro Power Engineering & Technology and the winning title for National Teams’ Awards was bagged by team Hyperkin from UPES, Dehradun. While the winning teams (national) secured a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, the first and second runners-up secured Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.

Further, the International Teams’ Awards winner- dotdeveloping team from the University of Konstanz, Germany, won a cash prize of USD 1000.

Additionally, the event witnessed the presence of guest recruiters from KPMG India, Mudit Srivastava, Anil Singh, and Jaspal Singh, who presented an array of job opportunities to the participants and organising committee members. The event concluded with a valedictory ceremony graced by Dr Pradeep Singh, State Head, UNDP.