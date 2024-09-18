Gov unveils ‘University Connect’ dashboard developed by Veer Madho Singh Bhandari UTU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Sep: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) released the book, “National Unity and Hindi Language”, written by former Chief Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, at the Raj Bhawan, here, today. On this occasion, the Governor also inaugurated the ‘Uttarakhand University Connect’ dashboard developed by Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU).

Previously, UTU had developed the University Connect mobile app, which has now been upgraded for both desktop and mobile applications. This app will store important information regarding university programmes, faculties, admissions, enrolments, budgets, teachers, staff, students, MOUs, achievements, training and placement, basic facilities, etc.

Lt Gen Singh also released the coffee table book ‘Advent of Advanced Administrative Intelligence’ published by UCOST. This book provides information about innovative efforts in artificial intelligence and technology undertaken under the Governor’s guidance at Raj Bhavan. Innovations at Raj Bhavan include the Uttarakhand College Affiliation Portal, University Connect and Unisangam mobile apps, Raj Bhavan’s AI Automation System, Maitri Chatbot, Char Dham Yatra Dashboard, Inventory System, among others, which are highlighted in the coffee table book.

The Governor remarked that Hindi is not only the soul of India but also a symbol of national unity and integrity. Hindi reflects Indian culture along with its emotional touch. He congratulated Dr ‘Nishank’ for writing the book and promoting Hindi both in India and abroad.

Lt Gen Singh emphasised the unprecedented importance of technology and AI in contemporary times. Technology has impacted every aspect of our lives, including education, health, business, and entertainment. He congratulated UCOST for producing the coffee table book, which he believes will enhance public interest in technology.

He stated that, in the age of information technology, dashboards and mobile apps play a crucial role in improving decision-making and efficiency by providing users with information. He noted that the dashboard and app developed by UTU will play a significant role in sharing information about all state universities and improving communication between them and Raj Bhavan.

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ highlighted that Hindi is the soul of India, encompassing knowledge, science, and research. He noted that Hindi unites people and plays an essential role in the country’s independence and its path to becoming a global leader.

UCOST Director General Prof Durgesh Pant provided details about the coffee table book, while UTU Vice Chancellor Prof Omkar Singh discussed the dashboard.

The event was attended by Secretary to the Governor Ravi Nath Raman, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadauria, Dr Yogendra Nath ‘Arun’, Vice Chancellor of Doon University Prof Surekha Dangwal, Vice Chancellor of Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University Prof NK Joshi, Vice Chancellor of Ayurveda University Prof Arun Kumar Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of Sanskrit University Prof Dinesh Chandra Shastri, along with teachers and students from various colleges.