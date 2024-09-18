Revitalising National Character

By Dr Anand Kumar Srivastava

India has been the most vibrant and colourful culture upon the earth for many millennia. Let us make it prosperous once again, as it is not just a Nation but a treasure to the world. (Satguru)

National character means the love, respect, commitment, dedication and devotion of the majority of the people for their nation. Every nation has long cherished inclinations and values which are developed generation after generation according to traditions, customs, geography and political scenario. There are several factors which contribute to building the National Character of a nation which is reflected in the day to day dealings or beliefs of the subject.

The factors contributing to the building of national character are parenting, education, social conditions and the history of a nation. Moral values and ethics are instilled in individuals initially by parents and then by schools, colleges, leaders and towering personalities in different fields. In India, we have had a tradition of giving more significance to moral values than to assimilating knowledge or worldly wisdom from diverse socio-economic and political scenarios. In the past, our Gurukul system of teaching and learning laid massive importance on character building and disciples were taught to be always ready to sacrifice their lives for the dignity and honour of the nation.

Gurus or teachers directly or indirectly transfer their personality to students along with knowledge. The process is so subtle that both are not conscious of it. But this process establishes a permanent tie between them. Students are also greatly influenced and impressed by national and international leaders or achievers in diverse fields. When they read books on different subjects, the achievers of the past speak to them through the authors of those books imparting their legacy and vision and tradition goes on cementing the saga of national building. After formative years, one’s patriotism and national character attain maturity as one develops a comprehensive understanding and worth of national character.

In India the feelings of patriotism and fervour, morals and sense of belonging towards the nation exhibited unprecedented heights during the Independence struggle. Freedom fighters belonging to all castes, creeds, states and languages and religions came forward to get the country free from the clutches of foreign power. The determination and willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice for freedom was a unique and rare display of our national character.

The leaders of our constituent assembly mentioned their expectations of an ideal Indian citizen in the preamble to the constitution. India is a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic that offers justice, liberty, equality and fraternity to her citizens. We, the citizens, are expected to respect the nation’s ideals, institutions, national flag, promoting peace and harmony among different sections of society. It is our foremost duty to protect the national boundaries and rich heritage along with all natural resources and wildlife. Protecting public property, abjuring violence and developing a scientific temper and spirit of curiosity are the other qualities that we must endeavour to achieve. The constitution clearly defines our rights and duties.

It is unfortunate that our nation has witnessed a remarkable decline in the moral character of the common person in the last fifty years. Prevalent corruption in day-to-day life, lack of tolerance, clashes among different communities, decline in democratic values and rampant politics of appeasement are some of the most striking features of waning national character. It is both amazing and unfortunate that the nation which produced leaders like MK Gandhi, Subash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel and Rabindra Nath Tagore is experiencing such a sharp decline in moral values in such a short span of time.

Population explosion, moribund values of national and international politics, fast changing social norms and lack of proper and suitable employment for the common person are some of the factors responsible for this situation. It is true that our present democratic system of governance has done a lot of good to the nation, but it is also true that its compulsions and limitations have applied tremendous pressure on our leaders and they have not been able to take any tough or decisive stands on numerous issues.

Here it is important to highlight that our nation has made tremendous progress in almost all walks of life. Our military power, improved standard of living and the practice of fundamental rights have made life significantly comfortable. We are going to be one of the biggest economies in the world. But moral values and national character are equally or probably more important than everything else. It is a sad story that the subject of national character building is always discussed in the drawing rooms of the elite class or in pseudo-intellectual society, but efforts are not made to instil it in the youth or common people.

It is probably high time for the think-tank of the nation to work on this mission. Renowned educationists, writers, politicians and social reformers need to translate this ambitious mission into reality. We should motivate our youth and the people by bringing relevant changes to our education system and keep reminding them that our freedom fighters died so that our country could survive. Here the role of social media is important as it should highlight the leading personalities and their achievements in various fields so that young people can get inspiration and consider them as their role models. The youth of today should develop unconditional love and passion for the nation. We have to learn to be grateful and compassionate to our motherland showing respect for the plurality and diversity of our nation. Rights and duties are two sides of the same coin and both sides are equally important. Every individual has to contribute in this direction as the nation belongs to all of us.

“National character cannot be built by law. It is the sum of the moral fibre of its individuals.” – Herbert Hoover

“India is a great possibility. Whether this possibility becomes a reality depends on our courage and commitment to walk the distance.” – (Satguru)

(Dr AK Srivastava is Principal, DAV Intermediate College, Dehradun)