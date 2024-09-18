Diya Chaudhary wins international Tennis Title, sets new record

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Sept: Fifteen-year-old Diya Chaudhary, a student of The Heritage School, North Campus, Sahastradhara Road, has achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the J30 International Tennis Federation Tournament held in Accra, Ghana. She has become the first player from Uttarakhand to win an ITF title.

Director of the school, Siddharth Chaudhary, noted that Diya displayed exceptional skill and patience throughout the tournament, winning all her matches without dropping a single set. In the final, she defeated Alisha Enduku of Great Britain with scores of 6-0 and 7-5.

The tournament saw participation from players across various countries, including Great Britain, Russia, Nigeria, the USA, Pakistan, Benin, Ghana, Madagascar, and Tunisia. Diya Chaudhary triumphed over all her competitors to claim the title.

Diya has been receiving excellent training under coach Pritam Singh at The Heritage Tennis Academy in Dehradun. This achievement marks her as the first player from Uttarakhand to win an ITF title.

On this occasion, the School Chairman, Choudhary Avadhesh Kumar, Director Siddharth Chaudhary, Uma Chaudhary, Vikrant Chaudhary, Charu Chaudhary, Principal Dipali Singh, Vice Principal Swati Pappanai, Coach Pritam Singh, and all the students of the school extended their best wishes to Diya Chaudhary.