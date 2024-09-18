Speaker participates in ‘Environment Friend Awards Ceremony’ & Blood Donation Camp

By Our Staff Reporter

Kotdwar, 16 Sep: Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan attended the “Environment Friend Awards Ceremony” in the Kotdwar Assembly constituency as the Chief Guest, today. The event was held to mark Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s birthday. The event was organised to raise public awareness about environmental protection and to honour individuals who have made significant contributions in this field.

The ceremony commenced with the Speaker lighting the ceremonial lamp and discussing the importance of environmental conservation. She highlighted various schemes initiated by Chief Minister Dhami, noting that these programmes have accelerated social and economic development in the state. She particularly praised the Chief Minister’s efforts to empower women, acknowledging that his initiatives have played a crucial role in making women self-reliant, safeguarding their educational and health rights, and providing equal opportunities in society.

Bhushan extended her birthday wishes to Dhami and expressed her hopes for continued progress in Uttarakhand under his leadership. She commended the Chief Minister’s vision and leadership for elevating the state to new heights and making a significant positive impact on the lives of its residents.

During the event, several environmental friends were honoured for their exceptional work. These individuals have inspired society through their dedication and efforts in environmental conservation. The Assembly Speaker expressed her gratitude to these awardees and cited their contributions as exemplary for the public.

A significant component of the event was a blood donation camp, organised to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and ensure the availability of blood in emergencies. Local residents, social organisations, and youths actively participated in the camp and donated blood. This initiative not only addressed the need for blood but also fostered a sense of unity and collective effort within the community.

At the end of the ceremony, the Speaker appealed to everyone present to remain vigilant about environmental protection and to work collectively to keep the state green and clean.

The event was attended by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sohan Singh Saini, Municipal Commissioner Vaibhav Gupta, District President Veerendra Rawat, Mandal President Pankaj Bhatia, Gajendra Rawat, Vinod Rawat, Anita Arya, Rajendra Bisht, Vijay Rawat, Nayan Mongia, among others.