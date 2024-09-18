VoW announces longlist for Iti Nritya 2024

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 Sep: A week after announcing the winners of the VoW-REC Book Awards 2024, Valley of Words, Literature and Art Festival announced the longlist for yet another vertical: Iti Nritya, 2024.

Curator of the event, Shalini Rao said, “We extend our deepest gratitude to each of you for your invaluable contributions to making Iti Nritya 2024 a resounding success, once again continuing the proud tradition of excellence set by previous years.” She added, “This year, we were thrilled to witness an extraordinary turnout, with a significant number of participants from across the country. The overwhelming response has been truly heartwarming, reflecting the passion and dedication of the dance community.”

The competition this year was particularly intense, with participants showcasing exceptional talent, creativity, and commitment to their craft. The level of performance was so high that it posed a unique challenge for our esteemed panel of judges, who faced the difficult task of selecting the best from such a remarkable pool of talent. This year, the judges had to make very fine distinctions, as most participants delivered excellent performances. The curator and the jury encouraged all those who did not make it onto the longlist to keep practicing and apply again in the future.

The Valley of Words, remains deeply committed to its mission of providing a platform for emerging and talented dancers, helping them gain recognition and opportunities to further their artistic journeys. Simultaneously, they aim to cultivate a growing audience for diverse and traditional dance forms, ensuring that these beautiful art forms continue to thrive and inspire future generations.

The literary and arts festival looks forward to its signature event of its eighth edition on 16-17 November 2024 in the picturesque city of Dehradun. During this event, the finalists from Iti Nritya 2024 will be given the opportunity to present their extraordinary performances in front of a distinguished audience, including artists, patrons, and art enthusiasts from across the country. “We are confident that this event will not only celebrate the beauty and diversity of dance but also create lasting memories for everyone involved,” stated Shalini Rao.

VoW looks forward to welcoming all in November as it continues to honour and elevate the art of dance!