Gov visits George Everest Cartography Museum

By Our Staff Reporter

MUSSOORIE, 29 Oct: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) visited the George Everest Cartography Museum, here, on Sunday. This museum is dedicated to the great mathematicians Radhanath Sikdar and Pandit Nain Singh Rawat. Sir George Everest House, built in 1832, has been developed as a museum.

On this occasion, the Governor was informed about the history of cartography, equipment related to cartography, great Indian surveyors and the Great Trigonometrical Survey at the museum.

Governor Singh said that the museum will make people aware of the work done by Sir George Everest. Along with this, the way the work done by the great surveyors Nain Singh Rawat and Radhanath Sikdar with limited resources has been shown is important information for the people. He said that the use of new technology and AI in the museum makes it special. Tourists visiting the picturesque city of Mussoorie must visit this world-class museum at least once. He praised the people who curated the museum.

First Lady Gurmeet Kaur was also present on this occasion.