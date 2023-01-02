Governor extends new year greetings to people of U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Dec: Governor Lt-General (Retd) Gurmit Singh has extended greetings and best wishes for the new year 2023 to all the people of the state. In his message issued on the eve of the new year , the Governor wished for good health of all the people of the state in the new year 2023 and progress, happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life.

Singh said, “This new year should pave the way for mutual love, brotherhood, harmony and peace. The new year is an opportunity for a new beginning with a new resolution”. The Governor called upon the people of the state to work together with new thinking, new energy and new hope with a dedicated spirit for the development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.