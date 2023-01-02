Electricity bills for all consumers to be issued every month now

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 31 Dec: In compliance to the directions of Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission (UERC), UPCL will now be issuing electricity bills every month for all category of consumers . At present monthly bills were being issued only for commercial consumers and for those consumers who had a connection of 5 KW or more.

This decision will be implemented with effect from April and May 2023. In the first phase, the monthly bills will be issued in Dehradun and Rishikesh divisions. Orders to this effect have been issued by Managing Director of UPCL Anil Kumar in compliance with the directions of UERC.

It may be recalled that consumers had long been demanding bills on a monthly basis as they felt that the consumers were being short charged in respect of discount due on bills issued on a bimonthly basis. In addition, there were complaints of disparities in the bills showing same amount of power consumption during two months. Social activist Veeru Bisht had been long pursuing this demand and finally, with the directions of UERC, it now appears that the bills will finally be issued to all category of consumers on a monthly basis only. This will be financially beneficial to the consumers according to Bisht.

According to the UPCL, software for the monthly billing is being upgraded by the Power Corporation and soon the monthly bills will be issued for all category of consumers across the state.