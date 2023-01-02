Addl Director Information Anil Chandola retires after 36 years of service

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Dec: Additional Director of Information , Dr Anil Chandola retired today after 36 years of service in the Information and Public Relation Department. Along with him, Chief Administrative Officer Gopal Singh Rana also retired today. Both the retiring officers were given a warm farewell by the officers and staff of the department in the presence of Director General of Information Bansidhar Tiwari today afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari said that Additional Director Dr Anil Chandola had an image as an efficient administrator in the Information Department. He played an important role in taking the department forward by taking along all the officers and employees since the formation of Uttarakhand as a separate state. Tiwari said that the most important time of a man’s life is his service period. This is precious time in one’s life as it is the most important time to contribute towards the service of the nation. He said that Chandola and Rana served for a long time in the Information Department. He wished both the officers a bright future and a happy life.

Tiwari said that if and when any work is done from the heart, then the communication of energy in the mind is bound to happen automatically. When emotion is attached to action, it is bound to give satisfaction and happiness to the mind. Good behaviour and humility with work is very important. The information department has a big responsibility in making the schemes of the government accessible to the general public. Everyone has to move forward by working with team spirit.

Sharing the experiences of his 36 years of service , Chandola said that in these 36 years he got the opportunity to serve in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He said that the results of the works which were done with team spirit were more pleasant. He also expressed his gratitude to all the officers and employees who worked with him during his service . He said that the department would have to emphasise on more use of modern resources.

Rana also shared his experiences during his service . He also thanked all the officers and personnel who worked with him during his service .

On this occasion, Joint Director Ashish Tripathi, KS Chauhan, Joint Director (Retired) Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Directors Dr Nitin Upadhyaya, Manoj Srivastava and Ravi Bijarniya, Assistant Director Archana and other officers and employees of the department were present.