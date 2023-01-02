Annual issue of ‘Navodit Pravah’ released

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Dec: The Annual issue of well known Hindi literary newspaper, Navodit Pravah , published from Dehradun, was released by Radha Raturi, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand. Raturi was the Chief Guest at the impressive function held at Doon University.

The function was presided over by Dr Surekha Dangwal, VC, Doon University

Anil Raturi, former DGP, Uttarakhand, delivered the key-note address.

In his address, Raturi said literature gives mankind a special recognition. He urged encouragement to literary journalism. On this occasion, he read out excerpts from the legendary Late Dr Girija Shankar Trivedi’s Ganga Kavita

Dr Sudha Pandey, former Vice Chancellor, was the Guest of Honour. Well known poet, Dr Buddhi Nath Mishra, was among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

Earlier, the welcome address was given by Rajneesh Trivedi, Editor of the newspaper.

The programme was adroitly anchored by storyteller, Dolly Dabral.