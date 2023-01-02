BJP will form 15 new organisational Mandals in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Dec: BJP in Uttarakhand will form 15 new organisational Mandals (circle) in the new year. This decision has been taken informally, but will be implemented after the approval of the central leadership. This information was shared by BJP State President, Mahendra Bhatt who said that the decision has been taken with an objective of making the organisation at the grassroots level stronger and structurally wider.

Giving information, BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said that after these newly proposed mandals, the total number of mandals will go up to 267 in the 19 districts created from organisational point of view in the state. According to him, the new mandals include Khankra in Rudraprayag, Rajakhet and Saklana in Tehri, Kwansi in Dehradun Rural, Raiwala in Rishikesh, Agroda in Pauri, Sukro in Kotdwar, Gaurang Desh and Didihat Nagar in Pithoragarh, Binsar Mahadev in Ranikhet, Manch Tamli and Reetha in Champawat, Lamachod and Mukhani in Nainital and Kashipur Uttari in Kashipur.