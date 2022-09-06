Governor honours 11 teachers on Teachers day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Sep: Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh presented ‘Shailesh Matiyani State Educational Awards’ to 39 teachers and teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day in Raj Bhavan Auditorium here today. These awards were given to 19 teachersselected for the year 2018 and 20 teachers selected for the year 2021. Apart from this, he also honoured 2 teachers who received the National Teacher Award. Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat was also present on this occasion. Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Governor Singh congratulated the teachers and teachers who received the award and added that after receiving the award, the responsibility and role of teachers had increased even more. Outstanding teachers selected from the State Educational Awards were an inspiration to other teachers. He said that teachers were the basis of progress for any society. Teachers played an important role in the development ofideals, good values and exceptional qualities in the students. The Governor said that teachers were a source of inspiration for the society. Only teachers could change the thinking, thoughts and perception of the whole society. India could become Vishwa Guru only on the strength of teachers. He said that India’s ancient civilization, culture, history would have to be given due importance by linking it with technical research and research. He called upon the teachers to prepare the coming generation to face the upcoming global challenges.