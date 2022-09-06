Harpal Sathi returns to BJP fold along with large number of supporters

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Sep: Former MP from Haridwar Harpal Sathi today quit the Congress along with a large number of supporters and returned to the BJP at a function held at the BJP State Headquarters here today.

On this occasion, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt and the current Haridwar MP, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, were also present. Sources claimed that Nishank had played a key role in convincing Congress leader Sathi to return to the BJP. This boost for the BJP in Haridwar comes at a time when Panchayat polls are due to be held in the district.

On this occasion, State President Mahendra Bhatt claimed that BJP is continuously working for the development of every section of society on the principle of Antyodaya. This was the reason why people from all sects and all sections are continuously joining the party. He also described the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as important factors in this phenomenon. He said the BJP is constantly striving for the development of every section of society, especially the downtrodden.

Haridwar MP and former Chief Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, in his address, declared that members of other political parties are joining BJP after being impressed by the working of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami. He said that, in Haridwar, the leaders of other parties like Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and BSP had left their parties and joined the BJP. Sathi was a former BJP colleague and he was happy that he had decided to return to the BJP. He also claimed that BJP would win a huge majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Saathi said that BJP is his family with which he had been associated since the time when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister. Due to some misunderstanding, he had left the party but now he had realised his mistake and had decided to return to the BJP once again. The programme was conducted by BJP State General Secretary Khilendra Chaudhary. About two hundred people, including Padam Singh Giri, Himanshu Giri, Ayush Sharma, Mangeram, Ranveer Singh, Janeshwar Prasad, Baburam, Manu, who joined as Harpal’s companions, attended.