CM Dhami to felicitate 70 investors today

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 5 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will host an Investors’ Felicitation Ceremony at his residence here, tomorrow, at which he will honour 44 state level and 26 MSME investors.

Addressing a press conference regarding tomorrow’s event, Director, Industries, Dr SC Nautiyal disclosed, today, that all the investors to be felicitated are those who have commenced their manufacturing or services in the state in the Covid or post Covid period, beginning 2020. He added that representatives from 44 large units and 24 MSME units would be felicitated at the ceremony with certificates of appreciation and souvenirs.

Nautiyal added that most of these investors who commenced production in the post Covid period were those who decided to invest in the state after the Investors’ Summit that was held in Dehradun two years ago, which was also addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Director further emphasised that the Investors’ Summit had generated a lot of interest among potential investors from across the country and even abroad to invest in Uttarakhand and to set up their units in the state. Over 600 projects worth Rs 35,000 crores have already been seeded in the state and more proposals including some from abroad are in the pipeline. These units, which had been established in the state, have generated direct employment to 89,000 persons. Dr Nautiyal claimed that Uttarakhand is fast becoming a lucrative destination for investors. This is also partly because enhancing and strengthening infrastructure has been a top priority of the state government. Uttarakhand is growing at a rate higher than the national average, with industrial development being a core component.

He reminded that the state had abundant natural resources. A strong policy and infrastructure framework has been developed in the state over the last few years to support the expansion of industry. Uttarakhans had a rich heritage, a serene atmosphere, and a well-developed infrastructure. The state’s economic growth is driven by the strong performance of its industrial sectors such as tourism, horticulture, agriculture, fishing and pharmaceuticals.

Nautiyal informed media that, among those being felicitated include GAIL, Patanjali, La Opala, L&T, Graphic Era and Hyatt group’s biotech company, Naini Papers, Ambuja, Roquette Riddhi Sidhi Pvt Ltd, Gold Plus, among the larger investors and 2 MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) from each of the 13 districts of the state.

He stated that the felicitation ceremony would begin at 11.15 a.m. tomorrow at the Janata Darshan Hall in the CM’s residence, tomorrow. The CM would also address the meet.

In addition, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Chief Secretary and Secretary, Industry, and some of those being felicitated including Acharya Balkrishna, Pawan Aggarwal, Raman Chadha, CEO of GAIL Ltd, would also address the meeting.

He claimed that such felicitation events would help garner larger investments and create a platform for various employment opportunities. Joint Directors, Industries, Mrityunjay Singh and Shikhar Saxena were also present at the Press Conference.