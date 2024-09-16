Governor Lt Gen Gurmit  Singh (Retd) completes three years in office

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Sept: Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) will complete a three-year term as the Governor of Uttarakhand on September 15, 2024. Upon assuming office, he established five key missions for the development of Uttarakhand: Reverse Migration, Women Empowerment & Girls’ Education, Artificial Intelligence & Technology, Organic & Natural Farming, and Wellness. He has been working persistently to achieve these goals.

Effective Steps Taken for Improvement in Higher Education:

Vice-Chancellor Selection: The Governor has introduced video recording of interactions for transparency in the selection of Vice-Chancellors and in meetings of university governing councils.

One University One Research: All universities and five private universities have been directed to conduct in-depth research and present a brief research report by January 2025 on topics relevant to the state’s social and economic development.

Uttarakhand College Affiliation Portal: Under the Governor’s guidance, an online Uttarakhand College Affiliation Portal has been developed to streamline and enhance the affiliation process for colleges and institutions affiliated with government universities.

University Connect and UniSangam Mobile Apps: New mobile apps “University Connect Uttarakhand” and “UniSangam” have been launched to facilitate online communication and sharing of achievements, best practices, programs, and research among universities.

Private University Meetings: Regular meetings with private universities have been initiated to bring them together on a common platform to contribute to the state’s development.

Technological Initiatives under the Governor’s Leadership:

AI Automation System at Raj Bhavan has been installed. Implementation of an AI-based smart automation system includes online management, e-pass, library management, and digital dashboards. All correspondence and files are managed digitally under Raj E-Office.

Virtual Tour of Raj Bhawan: A virtual tour has been created to allow people to explore the Bonsai Garden, Nakshatra Vatika, Rajpragyeshwar Mahadev Temple, Raj Bhavan Arogydham, Rajlaxmi Gaushala, and the library digitally.

Inventory Management System: An inventory management system with barcoding has been established for Raj Bhawan in Dehradun and Nainital to enhance transparency and accountability.

Maitri Chatbot: The Maitri Chatbot, powered by AI, provides information about the Governor’s programs and activities.

Char Dham Yatra Dashboard: A real-time monitoring dashboard for the Char Dham Yatra has been developed to coordinate various departments and ensure the successful operation of the pilgrimage.

Grievance Redressal Officer: A grievance redressal officer has been appointed to address the issues of ex-servicemen and their dependents. Public meetings are held regularly for problem resolution.

Meetings with Central Institutions: Regular meetings with heads of central government institutions in the state to foster cooperation for state’s progress have been ensured.

Visit to Forward Posts and Vibrant Villages: The Governor has visited all district headquarters and forward posts, meeting soldiers and visiting 18 of the 51 Vibrant Villages.

TB-Free India Campaign: Over 10,000 Nikshay Mitras have been involved in the TB-Free India campaign under the Governor’s leadership, assisting TB patients and supporting 41 patients personally.

Innovative Initiatives at Raj Bhawan:

Honoring Scholars and Meritorious Students is high on priority list. Scholarships and awards are given to meritorious students and researchers annually under the Path Pradarshak Program and Governor’s Research Award.

Awareness Programs and Seminars: Seminars on arthritis, Ayurveda, breast cancer, new laws, financial literacy, and tax literacy are conducted regularly.

Family Reunion Program: A biannual family reunion program is held for Raj Bhavan staff and their families, where the Governor listens to personal and professional issues.

Arogydham Center: The Arogydham Center offers traditional and modern medical treatments including Panchakarma, Marma Therapy, and Physiotherapy.

Green Raj Bhawan: Efforts are ongoing to promote green practices at Raj Bhavan, including rainwater harvesting and conservation initiatives to enhance greenery and promote water conservation across the state.