Govt action awaited in case of enemy properties in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Feb: Action on matters relating to enemy properties has gained some momentum in Uttarakhand following directions from the Centre and the instructions issued by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Files pertaining to enemy properties have reportedly begun to be reopened, one by one. However, sources claim that, in some cases related to enemy property, due action is awaited and the files in certain cases have not made any further move. Sources claimed that in certain cases, files are stalled including the properties registered in name of Faiz Mohammad.

It may be reminded here that, some weeks ago, files relating to 34 such properties, including that registered in the name of Faiz Mohammad, had been reopened. However, these files now appear to have been brushed under the carpet by the officials for reasons best known to them. This is the case despite the fact that stringent directions have also been issued by the Union Home Ministry instructing that the enemy properties concerned be taken into possession by the District Magistrates concerned and a report be submitted to the Ministry through the State Government.

Sources indicate that enemy properties recorded in the name of Faiz Mohammad are registered in Dehradun and that land mafia from Saharanpur and Dehradun have been attempting to misappropriate these properties for some time. It is alleged that fraudulent heirs have staked illegal claims over these lands by preparing forged documentation.

It has been stated that even after the formation of Uttarakhand, land revenue records relating to Dehradun and Haridwar continued to remain under the Saharanpur Commissionerate, as at that time the Commissionerate was based in Saharanpur. Old land records were reportedly available there, and it is from these documents that land mafia are alleged to have manipulated ownership papers relating to Dehradun properties. The original records were later requisitioned to Dehradun by then District Magistrate Sonika, following which a crackdown on land mafia had been launched. It may also be reminded here that the land mafia from Saharanpur and Dehradun had managed to manipulate property documents in certain other cases too and that, in some cases, the district administration had launched a crackdown and this had been reported in great detail by Garhwal Post.

However, in the case of enemy properties registered in name of Faiz Mohammad, sources have claimed that nearly 70 bighas of land near Turner Road close to ISBT in Dehradun have already been identified as enemy property. The sources further admit that this land parcel has also been listed by the Union Home Ministry. In addition, around 1,800 bighas of land in the Majra area are stated to have been identified as enemy property under the same name.

It is reported that, on the directions of the District Magistrate, the City Magistrate had conducted a scrutiny of the documents and carried out a site inspection. Thereafter, however, these files reportedly went into cold storage.

Estimates suggest that the combined market value of these two properties runs into several billions of rupees. It is alleged that people from Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas have either settled or have been settled illegally upon these lands, and that several influential people including some politicians are also said to be involved behind the scenes.

The Dhami Government has also received directions from the Union Home Ministry that the State Government must take possession of enemy properties and entrust them to the custody of the respective District Magistrates. The District Magistrates, acting as custodians, may utilise these properties in public interest themselves, but such properties cannot be handed over to any private person.

In this context, it may be reminded here that an enemy property comprising the Metropolitan Hotel in Nainital has already been vacated and the remaining files relating to other enemy properties are also said to have been taken out of cold storage. Enemy properties are also reported to exist in Haridwar and in Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar district.

It may be recalled that the enemy properties are those which were declared as such by the Central Government through ordinances issued on 10 September 1959 and 18 December 1971. These properties belonged to persons who had left India at the time of Partition and settled in another country (mostly in Pakistan), and subsequently acquired the citizenship of that country.

It is further alleged that so-called relatives of those who migrated abroad later surfaced in India on the basis of forged documents and began staking claims over these enemy properties. Fake sale deeds and registrations were also allegedly executed in respect of such properties, and related matters are presently pending before various courts. The Union Home Ministry has now initiated legal proceedings in such cases and has accelerated the process of taking possession of these properties.

A recent survey conducted by the Union Home Ministry reportedly found that approximately 12,611 enemy properties have been identified across the country, with their cumulative value estimated at around Rs 1 lakh crore. Of these, about 12,485 properties belonged to persons who migrated to Pakistan during Partition, while 126 properties were linked to individuals who later became citizens of China.

In Uttarakhand, 34 such enemy properties have been identified, and the Dhami Government had also initiated a campaign to free them from illegal encroachments, though in certain cases here, there is no progress visible on the ground.

On the other hand, it may further be recalled that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated that information received from the Union Home Department regarding enemy properties in Uttarakhand has been acted upon and that identification of such properties has been completed. At the Government level, all District Magistrates have been directed to ensure that these properties are vacated and utilised in public interest. He stated that the enemy property in Nainital has already been cleared and permission has been granted for its use as a parking facility. He further affirmed that the Government has resolved to clear all enemy properties in Uttarakhand.