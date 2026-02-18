NH-707A damaged in Mussoorie, causes inconvenience to Chardham pilgrims

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 17 Feb: Traffic management in Mussoorie has begun to collapse even before the tourist season. Damage to National Highway 707A near the Valmiki Temple on Mussoorie’s Kempty Road has caused significant difficulties for pilgrims traveling to Kempty, Uttarkashi, and the Chardham. To maintain smooth traffic, the administration has diverted vehicles to Motilal Nehru Marg and Hathi Paon Marg, but the narrow road and increased traffic congestion are causing long traffic jams on these routes.

Locals say that Motilal Nehru Marg is already narrow. Illegally parked taxis and other vehicles on both sides are further exacerbating the problem. Emergency vehicles are sometimes struggling to get through. Both tourists and local residents are suffering from the daily hours-long traffic jams. The number of pilgrims traveling to Kempty, Uttarkashi, and the Chardham is steadily increasing. With the Chardham Yatra scheduled to begin in April, traffic congestion is expected to increase further. If a permanent solution is not found in time, the situation could worsen.

Local residents have suggested to the administration that an alternative route leads from the parking area near the damaged road. If small vehicles are diverted through this route, traffic congestion on Motilal Nehru Marg could be reduced. This would significantly ease traffic congestion. Additionally, residents have demanded strict action against taxis and other vehicles parked illegally along Motilal Nehru Marg. They say that haphazard parking has further narrowed the road, leading to traffic jams.

Local residents have appealed to the administration and police to expedite the repair work on the damaged NH-707A. Strict enforcement of illegal parking on Motilal Nehru Marg should be implemented. Separate route plans should be developed for small and large vehicles. A permanent traffic plan should be implemented before the Chardham Yatra. People say that the tourist town of Mussoorie is known for its smooth traffic and natural beauty, but the current situation is tarnishing the tourist impression. If arrangements are not rectified in time, the situation could spiral out of control during the Chardham Yatra.