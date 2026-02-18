Poetic meet on Social Harmony held at Tasmia Academy

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Feb: A poetry symposium and mushaira, titled “Ek Shaaam Bhaichare Ke Naam” was organised at Tasmia Academy, 1 Inder Road, here.

The event was chaired by Dr S Farooq. Social worker Dhananjay Upadhyay and Syed Mohammad Qasim were the Chief Guest & Special Guest.

The objective of the event was to spread the message of harmony and unity in society. In this poetic gathering, prominent poets and writers of the city expressed themes of humanity, and social responsibility in their own distinctive styles.

Dr S Farooq, in his presidential address, said that all are children of the same parents, and working together for the country’s development is the need of the hour.

Chief Guest Dhananjay Upadhyay remarked that, in today’s age of individualism, even speaking about brotherhood seems to be treated as a crime. However, the lamp of brotherhood would surely spread the light of unity across the nation.

Brig KG Behl (Retd) stated that everyone must work together to eliminate hatred from society. Syed Mohammad Qasim added that such gatherings are extremely necessary in present times, as they serve to unite society. The poets captivated the audience with their verses.

Arif Khan of NAPSR, Mohammad Shah Nazar of Insaf Ki Dastak, and Sumit Garg played key roles in organising the event. Gratitude was expressed to all guests and attendees.

On this occasion, Mustafa Khan, Afzal Zamir Baig, Ikram Ansari, RK Bakshi, Dr Anwar Ahmed, Afsana Sultan, Girish Pant, Kavita Khan, Tausif Khan, Maulana Abdul Wajid, Syed Danish, Dr Asghar Ali, Amar Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Anand Singh, and many other distinguished citizens were also present.

Shah Nazar proposed the vote of thanks to all.