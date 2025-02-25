Govt extends tenures of Geeta Khanna, Kusum Kandwal

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 24 Feb: BJP workers in Uttarakhand have been eagerly waiting for responsibilities, but the Dhami government does not appear to be in the mood to offer fresh Lal Batti posts. At the same time, the Dhami government has decided to extend the tenures of the chairpersons of two important commissions, whose term had recently ended.

The government has extended the tenures of the chairpersons of the Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission (UCRPC) and the State Women’s Commission. According to the order, the tenures of the chairpersons of both these commissions had recently ended. Therefore, their tenures have been extended until the appointment of new presidents.

Geeta Khanna, Chairperson of the Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission, has had her tenure extended. Her tenure ended on 6 January 2025. Despite this, no decision had been made regarding the appointment of a new president. To ensure the smooth functioning of the commission, Geeta Khanna has been given the responsibility until the appointment of a new president.

Similarly, the tenure of Kusum Kandwal, President of the Uttarakhand State Women’s Commission, has also been extended. Kusum Kandwal’s tenure had also ended on 6 January 2025. An order has been issued for Kusum Kandwal to continue as the President of the State Women’s Commission.

It may be recalled that for a long time, BJP workers have been waiting for responsibilities in the government, and there have been political statements about this. The extension of the tenure of the presidents of various commissions indicates that the government is currently not in the mood to assign new responsibilities. Statements related to giving responsibilities to party workers have been made at the BJP’s organisational level. However, a decision related to assigning responsibilities to party workers on a large scale has not been taken yet.