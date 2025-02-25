Gov releases book on govt schemes and services

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 24 Feb: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) released the book “Meri Yojana – Kendriya Sarkar” (My Scheme – Central Government), prepared by the Programme Implementation Department, Uttarakhand Government, at Raj Bhawan on Monday. This book compiles 384 schemes and services from 82 central government institutions located in Uttarakhand. Previously, in the year 2023-24, the department had also published “Meri Yojana – Rajya Sarkar”, which documented the schemes and services of 122 state government departments and institutions.

On this occasion, the Governor emphasized that while creating schemes is essential, their effective implementation at the grassroots level should be the primary objective. He stated that every citizen should be able to easily avail the benefits of these schemes and actively participate in the state’s development. Achieving this requires collective effort and strong determination to ensure that government benefits reach even the most marginalized individuals.

Lt Gen Singh highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has launched various welfare schemes benefiting the poor, women, farmers, and youth. He emphasized that the government’s responsibility is not just to formulate schemes but also to ensure that these programs reach beneficiaries on time and bring real improvements to their lives. He described the publication of this book as a significant initiative in this direction.

The Governor further stated that government schemes should not only address present challenges but also work towards building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Uttarakhand. He stressed the importance of presenting scheme-related information in a simple and accessible language so that no one is deprived of their rights due to complex procedures. He appreciated the Programme Implementation Department for bringing administration closer to citizens through initiatives like “Government at Your Doorstep” and “Our Commitment: A Disciplined State”.

Recognizing the power of technology in information dissemination, the Governor announced that this book has been uploaded to the state government's official website and departmental websites, as well as those of central government institutions. Citizens can download the book from the Uttarakhand government's website: www.uk.gov.in. He also mentioned that this publication would not only benefit the general public but also be a valuable resource for researchers and policymakers.

The event was attended by Secretary of the Programme Implementation Department, Deepak Kumar, Additional Secretary to the Governor, Swati S Bhadauria, and department heads of 82 prestigious central government institutions in Uttarakhand, including CBRI, IIT, IIM, CIPET, and other organizations.