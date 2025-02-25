Gov presents Bharat Scouts & Guides State Awards to achievers

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Feb: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) distributed the Bharat Scouts and Guides State Awards at Raj Bhavan, here, on Monday. On this occasion, he congratulated all the winning participants and appreciated the spirit of service upheld by the Scouts and Guides organisation.

In the state award certificate distribution ceremony organised by the Uttarakhand State Headquarters of Bharat Scouts and Guides at Raj Bhavan, a total of 194 participants received awards, including 63 Scouts, 51 Guides, 31 Rovers, 27 Rangers, and 22 Unit Leaders. Through this rally, state award certificates for the years 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 were distributed to various districts, covering both schools and colleges. Additionally, commendation certificates were awarded to the districts of Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar for securing positions in the Vice President Award Merit list at the national level.

This year, the Diamond Jubilee “Jamboree” was held in Tamil Nadu from 28 January to 3 February. Uttarakhand performed exceptionally well at the national level, with districts Almora, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Haridwar, Dehradun, Pauri, and Uttarkashi securing ‘A’ and ‘B’ grades in 16 competitions. As a recognition of their achievement, a total of seven appreciation certificates were awarded to these districts.

On this occasion, the Governor stated that Bharat Scouts and Guides is an organisation dedicated to selfless service. He praised the organisation’s active role in relief and rescue operations during disasters, accidents, and other crises. The Governor commended the members for their selfless service and encouraged them to continue their noble work in serving society.

The Governor also appreciated the efforts of Scouts and Guides in environmental conservation, cleanliness drives, tree plantation, drug abuse awareness campaigns, and disaster management. He expressed his satisfaction that the number of Bharat Scouts and Guides members in Uttarakhand has exceeded 50,000 and emphasised the need to further increase this number. He urged young people to join the organisation to develop qualities of social service, leadership, discipline, and patriotism.

The event was attended by Secretary to the Governor, Ravinath Raman; Territorial Chief Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Dr Mukul Kumar Sati; Territorial Commissioner Vandana Garbyal; Territorial Secretary Ravindra Mohan Kala; Territorial Organisation Commissioner BS Bisht, along with other officials and staff.