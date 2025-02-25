Doon’s Rishabh Kohli to play lead role in Bollywood movie, ‘The Spell of Kalindi’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Feb: After making a powerful entry into Bollywood with films like Kartam Bhugatam and Rabt, versatile actor Rishabh Kohli from Dehradun is all set to star in the lead role in the upcoming Bollywood movie, The Spell of Kalindi, directed by the young filmmaker duo Nidhi Patel and Mayukha Patel.

The film also features Panchayat fame Sunita Rajwar, renowned Bollywood actor and theatre veteran MK Raina, and acclaimed actress Ishani Sharma in significant roles.

A Mystery Thriller Rooted in Ancient Secrets

The Spell of Kalindi is a mystery thriller centred around hidden forces in the world that remain unknown to many yet were well understood by our ancestors. The directors wanted a location that still reflects the preservation of ancient roots and cultural traditions. Uttarakhand was the perfect choice for the film, as many of its people continue to follow and believe in traditional customs and rituals.

Additionally, Uttarakhand’s breathtaking natural beauty and cinematic locations make it an ideal setting for filming.

The story follows a writer, Devvrat, who arrives in Dehradun in search of inspiration for his new book. There, he meets a girl named Durva, who lives in the mysterious house of Kalindi in his neighbourhood. While trying to protect Durva from an unknown entity, Devvrat uncovers an unexpected truth about Kalindi.

The film’s shooting will commence in February and continue through March, spanning a 20-day schedule.

Recognition from Kartam Bhugatam and Rabt

Dehradun-based Rishabh Kohli gained significant appreciation for his recent performance in Kartam Bhugatam. In the film, he shared the screen with renowned actors like Vijay Raaz, Shreyas Talpade, and Madhoo. The movie was directed by Soham Shah, known for making major films such as Kaal and Luck.

Before this, Rishabh and his team completed the short film Rabt in Dehradun, which he both produced and acted in. Rabt has won over half a dozen international awards and has even been shortlisted for India’s most prestigious film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Earlier, Rishabh created the English TV series Emergency 1066 in collaboration with India’s esteemed Apollo Hospital and Times Now TV channel. The show aired on Times Now every Saturday and Sunday morning for nearly six months. Additionally, he has worked in several television commercials for well-known brands in Mumbai.

A graduate of Dehradun’s prestigious Brightland’s School, Rishabh pursued a BBA degree from Punjab University, Chandigarh, before moving to Mumbai for higher studies. Alongside his law studies at Mumbai University, he trained extensively in the renowned Yatri Theatre and performed in several shows at the esteemed Prithvi Theatre.