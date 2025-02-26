Safety Awareness

How many more deaths on Dehradun’s roads will awaken the consciousness of the city’s residents, enough for them to take the necessary remedial measures? Almost every day people are dying in totally preventable incidents, mostly youngsters, and the measures being taken by the system are not proving enough to end this continuing disaster. It must be reminded that accidents do not just affect the victims but also impact the lives of their families in countless ways.

It is obvious that road safety law enforcement is not proving enough – it has been tried in many ways by many officials but without obtaining the desired result. Efforts must continue, of course, to effectively implement the laws, but without an increased level of awareness among the people, the objectives are unlikely to be achieved.

An important factor is that most people on the roads, be they pedestrians or those driving two-and-four-wheelers, are not informed enough about the basic rules of the road. Even though the process of issuing driving licenses has been tightened up, it is clearly not enough. Drivers do not just need to know the rules of the road; they also must learn safe driving practices. Also, they have to be aware of the mistakes that cause accidents and how to avert them. For this, videos from around the world should be collected on typical mistakes to be shown to trainees, thereby inculcating the necessary sense of caution.

At the same time, regular programmes should be held in schools, colleges, other institutions, various communities, etc., to prevent any sense of complacency that might exist about the potential dangers on the roads. Community elders must continuously check rash driving by youngsters who are uncaring of their own safety and that of others.

It is important that traffic control is implemented in various ways, with constant attempts at improvement, but the basic thrust should be on preventing speeding. Speed limits should be strictly enforced and the infrastructure for that should be developed to the necessary level. Remaining within the speed limits is easily the best way to avoid mishaps. These limits are often crossed because of drivers being drunk or under the influence of drugs. The government also needs to work out the minimum police force needed for traffic control. Inadequate numbers ensure that enforcement is impossible, thereby wasting the efforts being presently put in. It is imperative that those in power take the necessary measures to prevent this growing tragedy.