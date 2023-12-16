Govt orders inquiry into protest held by PRD Jawans in CM’s presence

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Dec: The government has set up an inquiry into the incident that happened on the raising day programme of the Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at which a number of PRD Jawans had raised slogans in support of their pending demands.

Taking serious note of this, Special Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Amit Sinha has instituted an inquiry into the matter. A report has been sought on the incident within seven days. Sinha asserted that, in case any indiscipline is found during the investigation, strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Meanwhile, Veer Singh Rawat, former state president of the Prantiya Rakshak Dal commented that it has been two years since the state government announced 300 days of employment per year for each PRD Jawan, but half the strength of PRD Jawans is sitting at home waiting for duty allotment. He also claimed that despite being on duty on public holidays, jawans are being shown to be absent from duty and their salaries are being deducted. He also noted that, earlier, the department used to deduct a contribution of Rs 10 in the name of welfare fund from the honorarium of each PRD Jawan but, now, an amount of Rs 570 is being deducted per month from the honorarium of each PRD Jawan.

State President of the PRD association, Dinesh Prasad, and General Secretary, Ashok Shah, today asserted that ‘injustice to the jawans would not be tolerated’. They added that all the PRD Jawans should be assigned duty for at least 300 days per year. They also alleged that the department has also terminated the services of many jawans who were on duty during Covid. They said, if their demands are not met soon, they would stage a protest at the PRD Directorate.