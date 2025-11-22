Govt orders swift action to curb human–wildlife conflicts

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Nov: In view of rising human–wildlife conflicts in several parts of Uttarakhand, the State Government has directed the Forest Department to take immediate and effective action to protect public life. The intervention follows recent attacks in Pauri, Pehadi and adjoining hill regions, prompting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to issue firm instructions for intensified vigilance and rapid response. In compliance with these directives, senior officials of the Forest Department held an important review meeting today with field officers from all affected divisions to assess the situation and implement urgent measures.

During the meeting held this evening, the Principal Secretary, Forest and Environment, sought detailed reports from the Chief Wildlife Warden and the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. Field officers were instructed to thoroughly examine rising human–wildlife encounters and initiate immediate steps to control the situation. The government reiterated that the safety of the common people remains its foremost priority and emphasised that no negligence will be tolerated at any level. The Forest Department was reminded that the government is fully sensitive to the gravity of the problem and is maintaining continuous monitoring.

The Chief Wildlife Warden directed the officials to maintain heightened alertness and preparedness, and to reassure local residents that the department is actively working on mitigation measures. Officers were asked to strengthen coordination with villagers through awareness campaigns and door-to-door outreach, ensuring the timely dissemination of safety information. They were also instructed to make effective use of available equipment such as thermal drones, night-vision devices and camera traps to monitor wildlife movement, particularly in sensitive areas. Field staff have been advised to increase foot patrols and enhance visibility in vulnerable zones so that public confidence is strengthened.

The Chief Wildlife Warden further directed that Integrated Helpline Number 1926 be widely publicised for the public to report wildlife sightings promptly. Field staff have been instructed to keep their mobile phones switched on at all times. In the event of any human casualty, the concerned divisional officer must reach the spot immediately, meet the affected family, provide assistance and release ex-gratia compensation without delay. If any person is injured in an animal attack, field staff must ensure prompt medical treatment.

The department has also proposed allocating Rs 50 lakhs for divisions for procurement of essential equipment such as drones, night-vision units and camera traps to support accelerated mitigation efforts. The officials have been instructed to provide regular updates on ongoing actions to the office of the Chief Wildlife Warden and to seek clearance promptly for any additional measures required.