Garhwali adaptation of ‘Barff’ staged in Doon, earns warm appreciation

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Nov: Dr Suwarn Rawat today directed a Garhwali adaptation of the play ‘Barff’, written by noted Bollywood actor and scriptwriter Saurabh Shukla. The adaptation for the Garhwali audience was done by Badrish Chhabra, popularly known as Pahadi Sardar. The play was staged this evening at Café Laata on Rajpur Road and received warm accolades and appreciation from the audience.

Set against the backdrop of a snowy Uttarakhand night, the thriller revolves around three central characters: Dr Siddhant Rawat, an oncologist; Jagdish, a taxi driver; and his wife Usha. The plot unfolds in a village near Lansdowne. Usha, who suffers from psychosis, believes a Chinese doll to be her deceased child, forming the emotional and psychological core of the narrative.

Director Suwarn Rawat brings a strong academic and artistic foundation to the production, having completed a Master’s degree in Performing Arts from the National School of Drama in New Delhi and a film appreciation course from the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. He has earlier directed a play in Dehradun at the Nagar Nigam Auditorium.