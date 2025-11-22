AIIMS Rishikesh Director briefs Gov on institute’s progress

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Nov: Professor Meenu Singh, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on strengthening health services, advancing medical research, improving the quality of medical education, and expanding state-of-the-art health facilities in Uttarakhand.

The Governor appreciated the services and research work being carried out by AIIMS Rishikesh and said that the health services provided by the institute are proving beneficial for the people of the state.