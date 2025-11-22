Inspection of medical stores in Almora district conducted by Legal Services Authority

Garhwal Post Bureadu

Almora, 21 Nov: Shashi Sharma, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Almora, Pooja Joshi, Drug Inspector, Almora, Medical Officer Bhatraujkhan, Dr Shailendra Dagar, Dr Bhavana, and Dr Deepak Sharma conducted a joint surprise inspection of various medical stores from Ranikhet to Majhkhali in continuation of the Safe Medicine-Safe Life Campaign, here, today.

During the inspection, expired medicines were checked and the licenses of medical store operators were also checked. In view of the irregularities found during the inspection, 16 medical stores were directed to submit an explanation within seven days. Suspension of the license of one medical store was recommended. In some medical stores, expiry boxes were not made as per the rules, cash memos were not being maintained, tetanus injections were kept in the fridge after closing it and expired medicines were found stored in the fridge, which is harmful for public health. Instructions were given to the medical store operators to keep the medicines by maintaining the temperature of the fridge as per the rules, to ensure that expired medicines do not remain, to maintain cash memos, to make labeled expiry boxes, to provide bills to all customers, etc.