Govt PG College Ranikhet hosts Online Workshop on Hydroponics & Soilless Farming

By Dr Bharat Pandey

Ranikhet, 16 Oct: As part of a drive to advance sustainable agriculture and resource-efficient farming practices, the Science Popularisation Cell at Government PG College Ranikhet recently organised a groundbreaking workshop on ‘Hydroponics and Soilless Farming for large-scale crop production’. This transformative event welcomed Dr Sumit Purohit, PhD, FSPR, Scientist and Incharge at the Regional Centre Patwadangar, Nainital, under the Uttarakhand Council for Biotechnology, who brought a wealth of expertise to the topic.

Dr Bharat Pandey, Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Convenor of the Science Popularisation Cell, along with Dr Hem Lata, Co-Convenor of the Science Popularisation Cell, inaugurated the session by welcoming Dr Purohit. They highlighted the increasing importance of modern farming techniques. In his introductory remarks, Dr Pandey emphasised the workshop’s potential to empower local farmers and students, saying, “This workshop is a significant step towards equipping our community with knowledge about sustainable farming practices that can transform agriculture in Uttarakhand. With hydroponics and soilless farming, we are exploring innovative solutions to address challenges like limited arable land and water scarcity.”

He also expressed gratitude to Dr Purohit for ‘a wonderfully insightful presentation on Hydroponics and Soilless Farming’.

Dr Purohit captivated the audience with a detailed and forward-thinking presentation on hydroponics, outlining the potential of this soil-free method to revolutionise agriculture. He began by explaining that hydroponics uses nutrient-rich water instead of soil, allowing crops to grow in a controlled environment. This method reduces dependency on natural soil quality and is well-suited for mountainous regions like Uttarakhand.

Dr Purohit elaborated on how hydroponics can reduce water usage by up to 90% compared to conventional farming. “The controlled environment of hydroponics not only reduces water usage but also minimises the risk of pests and diseases, which translates into less need for pesticides. This is crucial for producing healthier and safer crops,” he explained. He further highlighted the benefits of year-round crop cultivation, as hydroponic systems can be adapted to indoor settings, making them ideal for off-season production.

Moreover, Dr Purohit described a variety of hydroponic systems, such as Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) and Deep Water Culture (DWC), explaining their respective advantages. He pointed out that these systems are highly scalable and can range from small, personal gardens to large commercial operations, making them accessible to both hobbyists and large-scale farmers.

During the interactive Q&A session, Dr Pandey raised key questions on behalf of the participants:

Dr Bharat Pandey: “What is the cost involved in setting up a Polyhouse in Ranikhet?”

Dr Sumit Purohit: “The cost of setting up a Polyhouse varies. For a basic setup, it can range from Rs 2 to 10 lakhs. Additional insulation for Ranikhet’s cooler climate may influence costs. However, with hydroponics, even a modest setup can yield high returns by extending growing seasons and increasing yield quality.”

Dr Bharat Pandey: “How can hydroponic systems be managed here with limited water resources?”

Dr Sumit Purohit: “Hydroponics is ideal for water-scarce areas, as it uses up to 90% less water than traditional farming by recycling water. Rainwater harvesting can further support the system, reducing reliance on external water sources. Additionally, the enclosed systems prevent evaporation, making every drop count.”

Dr Bharat Pandey: “Are there special nutrients required for hydroponics?”

Dr Sumit Purohit: “Yes, hydroponics requires a nutrient solution with essential minerals, including nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and trace elements. These nutrients are available in liquid form, and adjusting the pH ensures optimal absorption by plants. The beauty of hydroponics is that nutrients can be tailored to specific crop needs, maximising growth efficiency.”

The workshop concluded with an emphasis on how the hydroponic method aligns with sustainable agriculture and can be a game-changer for the local community, especially in areas with limited arable land and water resources. Dr Pandey commended the faculty members Dr Prachi Joshi, Dr Prasoon Joshi, Dr Tanuja Tiwari, Dr Niharika, Dr Prateek Sharma, Dr CS Pant, and others for their enthusiastic engagement, underscoring that the workshop successfully addressed critical questions and opened new avenues for resource-efficient crop production.

Organised under the guidance of Dr Bharat Pandey, Convenor of the Science Popularisation Cell, and Dr Hem Lata, Co-Convenor, the event marked another milestone for the Cell in advancing agricultural innovation at Government PG College Ranikhet. With actionable insights and practical knowledge shared, the workshop encouraged attendees to consider hydroponics as a viable solution for modern agricultural challenges. This success further reinforced the college’s commitment to fostering sustainable agriculture through scientific knowledge and community empowerment.