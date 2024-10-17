Dr Bhagwati Prasad Nautiyal contributed to environmental conservation, traditional arts

Obituary

Dr Bhagwati Prasad Nautiyal (1952-2024), an esteemed botanist, environmentalist, and champion of rural and artistic heritage, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy that touched many spheres of life, from environmental conservation to preserving traditional arts. Born in 1952, Dr Nautiyal was a visionary who played crucial roles in both academia and fieldwork, making profound contributions to Uttarakhand and the nation.

Dr Nautiyal began his career in the Forestry Department at Garhwal University, Srinagar (Garhwal), serving as a lecturer and head from 1980 to 1984. He then transitioned to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), where he worked from 1984 until his retirement in 2009 as a General Manager, overseeing rural development programmes across multiple states.

He was a key figure in environmental movements in Uttarakhand, closely associated with the renowned environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna. Dr.Nautiyal actively participated in the Chipko Movement, a campaign aimed at conserving forests, and undertook environmental awareness padyatras alongside fellow environmentalist Chandi Prasad Bhatt. His dedication to environmental causes and social justice dated back to his student days when he was a leader at HNB Garhwal University, where he was actively involved in supporting social causes and assisting students in their struggles.

Dr Nautiyal’s contributions extended beyond the natural environment to cultural preservation. For nearly four decades, he was deeply involved in identifying, understanding, and promoting Uttarakhand’s hidden arts and crafts. From designer walking sticks and wooden combs to birds made of pinecones and paintbrushes crafted from plant fibre, Dr Nautiyal sought to preserve and reinvent these fading traditions. Following the devastation of the 2013 Kedarnath floods, he launched the “Shilpiny-Support for Himalayan Handicraft and Local Produce through Institutional Involvement of Youth” campaign, an initiative aimed at reviving the region’s traditional art forms and supporting struggling artisans.

In addition to his role in NABARD, Dr Nautiyal also served as Director of the Horticulture Department in Uttarakhand for two years. Post-2012, he worked as an advisor, dean, and officer-in-charge at Uttarakhand University of Forestry and Horticulture, Bharsar. His contributions were recognised when he was honoured with the prestigious ‘Uttarakhand Ratna’ award by the All India Scholars’ Council.

Dr Nautiyal is survived by his eldest son, Mumbai-based journalist Shardul Nautiyal, Dehradun-based marine engineer Abhishek Nautiyal, and Gurgaon-based yoga coach Pragati Nayal. His legacy lives on through his family, students, and the countless lives he touched through his work in environmental conservation, rural development, and cultural preservation.