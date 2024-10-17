Why Burst Crackers on Diwali?

By Satish Aparajit

In childhood, few would have imagined that a day would come when bursting crackers, the most enjoyable part of Diwali celebrations, would be banned in Delhi NCR. The idea of a Diwali without crackers is a major letdown for children who eagerly await this day all year. For kids, new clothes, a freshly painted house, and other festive preparations often pale in comparison to the excitement of lighting fireworks. Parents now face the challenge of explaining to their children why this long-standing tradition has been curtailed.

On the other side of the argument lies a very real concern for the environment. Having lived in Delhi NCR for nearly two decades, I’ve witnessed firsthand the effects of firecracker use on Diwali. The post-Diwali air becomes so polluted that even breathing feels difficult, with particulate matter levels soaring well beyond five times the normal range. Sunlight struggles to penetrate the dense haze of smoke, and each year, these levels have steadily worsened.

In response to this escalating environmental threat, the Supreme Court had earlier banned the use of firecrackers, and recently, the Delhi government has enforced a complete prohibition on the manufacture, sale, storage, and bursting of any firecrackers in the NCR region until 1 January, 2025. Given the gravity of the situation, the ban seems justifiable. However, it’s worth noting that certain political parties have also leveraged the issue for their own electoral gains, further complicating the narrative.

One overlooked aspect of the debate is the distress that firecrackers cause to animals, particularly dogs. I’ve personally witnessed instances where children tied firecrackers to a dog’s tail and lit them. When confronted, the parents and relatives of the children dismissed it as harmless fun, and even the police refused to intervene. This was many years ago, and one can only hope that attitudes toward such cruelty have since changed.

While it’s important to address environmental concerns, health risks, and the excessive noise pollution caused by firecrackers, it’s also essential to consider whether this practice is rooted in tradition, culture, or merely seen as a festive indulgence. For the manufacturers, Diwali is a time when profits soar as demand for fireworks skyrockets.

Delving into the cultural origins of firecrackers during Diwali reveals an intriguing history. Diwali is preceded by a period known as Shradh, or Mahalayapaksha, a time when ancestors are invited and offered food according to ancient scriptures. After honouring their ancestors, people believed they needed to guide them back to the heavens, and firecrackers were lit to illuminate the path for their safe return. This tradition, referred to as Akash Deepam, signifies a deep cultural ritual rather than a mere act of revelry. Historical records even suggest that sparklers, known as Ulk Danam in Sanskrit, were used during this period. Such practices, mentioned in texts like the Kartikemahatyam, have been observed by various communities across India for centuries, indicating that this is not just a coincidence but a well-established custom.

Ultimately, the decision to burst firecrackers or refrain from doing so rests with the individual. One can choose to honour this tradition while also considering the environmental impact and potential harm to public health. Like the lighting of diyas, singing, and dancing, perhaps there are ways to celebrate Diwali in harmony with nature, striking a balance between honouring our past and protecting our future.

(The author is a retired Wing Commander of the IAF)