Govt will intensify testing of food items: Dhan Singh Rawat

Question Hour in U’khand Assembly

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gairsain, 12 Mar: Issues relating to the contribution-based health scheme, food safety monitoring and scholarship schemes were discussed in the Uttarakhand Assembly on the fourth day of the ongoing budget session here today. Members of the Opposition questioned how much financial provision has been made under the contribution-based health scheme and how much contribution had been deposited by employees. They also asked how many employees’ payments remained pending due to technical reasons and what financial provision had been made in this regard. As the minister continued to respond in a roundabout manner, the Opposition repeatedly urged him to give a clear answer.

Responding to a question raised by Yamunotri MLA Sanjay Dobhal, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat claimed in the House today that there would be no shortage of health services during the forthcoming Char Dham Yatra. He said that ultrasound facilities would be made available at the Community Health Centre in Barkot in Uttarkashi district on a rotational basis.

The minister also stated that 30 doctors who had gone for postgraduate studies had now returned and would soon be given postings at appropriate locations.

Meanwhile, during Question Hour in the House, several MLAs created an uproar over various issues. Following the commotion, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House for some time.

Responding to the questions during the discussion, Dhan Singh Rawat said that food items sold in weekly markets and haats would also be subjected to testing. On being asked whether the process of food testing would be handed over to local bodies as well, the minister said that a policy decision would be taken after due consideration. Referring to the shortage of personnel in the Food Safety Department, he said that applications would be made for deputation to address the issue. Responding to questions raised by MLAs Prem Chandra Agarwal, Munna Singh Chauhan and others, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that regular inspections would be started soon. He also claimed that that the process of testing food items was already being carried out at a rapid pace and that it would be further accelerated. Rawat said that the quality of food items sold in haats and fairs would also be specially checked.

Providing figures on food testing during the last two years, the minister said that in the year 2023–24 a total of 1,627 samples of food items were collected, of which 171 failed the test. On this basis, 171 cases were registered. In the year 2024–25, a total of 1,684 samples were collected, of which 159 failed the test, leading to the filing of 159 cases.

Rawat stated that the shortage of Food Safety Officers in the state will also be addressed soon. At present there is a shortage of 28 Food Safety Officers in the state. The government has already sent a requisition to the Public Service Commission for recruitment to these posts. The government stated that, if there is a delay in the recruitment process through the Commission, efforts will be made to fill these posts through deputation as well. The Medical and Health Minister said the government is making efforts to fill the vacant posts of Food Safety Officers at the earliest. He also informed the House that the work on the testing laboratory in Dehradun would be completed by 31 March 2026.

The Health Minister also informed the House that Rs 771 crore had been spent on cashless treatment under the Golden Card scheme for employees and pensioners.

Rawat informed the House that under the ‘Chief Minister Meghavi Chhatra Protsaahan Scholarship Scheme’, meritorious students from Class VI to Class XII are being given scholarships ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 1,200. Under the Sridev Suman State Merit Scholarship Scheme, 3,289 meritorious students have so far benefited, while under the Dr Shivanand Nautiyal Memorial Scholarship Scheme, 527 students have received scholarships so far. The Dhami government is working with sensitivity to encourage meritorious students. As a result, a total of 21,743 children in the state have so far been provided scholarships under various schemes. Among these, the highest number of beneficiaries, 17,852 meritorious students, have benefited under the Chief Minister Meghavi Chhatra Protsahan Scholarship Scheme. The Dhami government has so far distributed a total amount of Rs 17 crore 67 lakh 77 thousand three hundred among eligible meritorious students under all scholarship schemes.

Rawat added that, along with the Chief Minister Scholarship Scheme, the Dr Shivanand Nautiyal Memorial Scholarship Scheme, Sridev Suman State Merit Scholarship Scheme and the National Indian Military College Scholarship Scheme are being implemented. In addition, the Dhami government is also providing scholarship benefits to meritorious students from the state studying in Sainik Schools outside Uttarakhand.

Earlier, during Question Hour in the House, in response to a starred question, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Subodh Uniyal said that an earthquake early warning system would be installed at 500 locations across the state. So far, the system has already been installed at 169 locations, with an expenditure of Rs 115 crore incurred on the project.