Adi Kailash Yatra set to begin on 8 May, permits to be issued from next month

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pithoragarh, 12 Mar: The renowned Adi Kailash Yatra to the abode of Lord Shiva in the Vyas Valley of the border district of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand will begin on 8 May this year from three locations in the state. Vijaynath Shukla, General Manager of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam Limited (KMVN), the nodal agency for the pilgrimage, shared with the media that a total of 15 groups of devotees will undertake the Adi Kailash Yatra from Haldwani, Tanakpur and Dharchula.

He said that the Adi Kailash Yatra starting from Haldwani will be of eight days’ duration, while the journey from Tanakpur will take six days and the pilgrimage from Dharchula will be completed in five days. Vijaynath Shukla further informed that the first phase of the Yatra will conclude on 10 June.

According to officials, the pilgrimage has received a major boost following the visit of the Prime Minister. Earlier, around 2,000 devotees used to undertake the Adi Kailash Yatra every year. After the Prime Minister’s visit in 2023, the number of pilgrims to Adi Kailash had risen to about 28,000. Last year the figure had crossed 36,000.

In addition, preparations are also under way to begin the Adi Kailash Yatra from 1 May in Uttarakhand depending on the weather. If weather conditions remain favourable, the administration may begin issuing Inner Line Permits from the last week of April. Last year more than 30,000 devotees visited the shrine and this year an even larger number of pilgrims is expected.

It may be noted that Adi Kailash is situated in the Vyas Valley of the Dharchula region in Pithoragarh district. Due to heavy snowfall between November and March, movement in the area remains closed during that period. For security reasons, an Inner Line Permit is mandatory for travelling beyond Chhiyalekh in the Vyas Valley. These permits are issued by the tehsil administration. Pilgrims intending to visit Adi Kailash and Om Parvat can obtain the Inner Line Permit offline from the SDM office at Dharchula. The applicants are required to submit an Aadhaar card, medical fitness certificate and passport-size photographs. The facility for online application is also available.

The number of tourists and devotees visiting Adi Kailash and Om Parvat has increased rapidly in recent years. After the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, the religious site gained recognition at the global and the national level, resulting in a steady rise in the number of pilgrims.

During his visit to Uttarakhand in 2023, Modi had travelled to the Adi Kailash region where he offered prayers at Adi Kailash and Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh district. He also visited the famous Jageshwar Dham in Kumaon during the same tour.

It may be reminded here that Adi Kailash is located within Indian territory in the Vyas Valley of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand and therefore the pilgrimage is considered relatively easier. For the journey, only an Inner Line Permit, medical examination and permission from the local administration are required. After the construction of the road, devotees can now reach Dharchula, Gunji and Jolingkong by vehicle and proceed to have darshan of Adi Kailash along with Parvati Sarovar and Gauri Kund.

Mount Kailash, on the other hand, is located in Tibet and the sacred Mansarovar Lake lies nearby. As the pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar is international in nature, it requires a passport, visa and completion of the official procedures laid down by the Government of India. This journey is therefore considered more difficult.