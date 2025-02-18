Grand Fashion Show “Riwaayat-e-Resham” held at BS Negi Women Polytechnic

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Feb: A grand fashion show, titled “Riwaayat-e[1]Resham”, was organised at the BS Negi Women Polytechnic Auditorium, located in the ONGC campus, with the collaboration of the Uttarakhand Cooperative Silk Federation. Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan was the Chief Guest. MLA Savita Kapoor presided over the event.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp and the offering of a bouquet. As a gesture of appreciation, the UCRF (Uttarakhand Cooperative Silk Federation) presented the Chief Guest and distinguished guests with silk shawls and traditional hill caps made from silk.

The students of the institute showcased the attractive garments such as shawls, stoles, jackets, sarees, suits, caps, ties, and scarves, all crafted by the Uttarakhand Cooperative Silk Federation, through a graceful ramp walk. These fashion shows, held periodically at the institute, provide a platform for students to demonstrate their creativity and artistry.

While addressing the gathering, Speaker Bhushan praised the efforts and contributions of the BS Negi Women Polytechnic in empowering women. She emphasised that the institute has established its unique identity over the past three decades and continues to progress on the path of development. She also appreciated the students’ creativity and their motivational spirit.

MLA Savita Kapoor, in her speech, acknowledged the role of the institute in women’s upliftment and assured continuous support in the future. She also inaugurated the newly beautified canteen area, funded by a special contribution from the MLA’s constituency development fund.

Dr Geeta Khanna stated that students, particularly girls, are the future of the nation, and their self[1]reliance is crucial. She praised the role of BS Negi Women Polytechnic in fostering this self-reliance and self-sufficiency in students. She urged the students to have a clear purpose in life and to strive towards achieving it.

UCRF Managing Director Anand Shukla emphasised that education is one of the main pillars of society, and vocational education is the ladder to achieving career aspirations. He highlighted the role of BS Negi Women Polytechnic in providing technical education to students, making them self-sufficient, and preparing them for entrepreneurial ventures. He encouraged the students to contribute to the progress and development of their families and communities by becoming self-reliant.

The event was also attended by distinguished guests, including Madhuri Bhatt (Vice President, State Culture and Arts Council), Dr Geeta Khanna (Chairperson, Child Protection Commission, Uttarakhand Government), Dr Anand Shukla (MD, UCRF), Vinod Uniyal (Vice President, State-Level Women Entrepreneurship Council), Jyotsna Sharma (Vice President, Nityanand Swami Jan Seva Samiti), Dr. Rajesh Upadhyay (Secretary, UBTER), JP Mamgai (Former Information Commissioner, State Agriculture), and Ramindri Mandrawal (Managing Director, Uttarakhand State Cooperative Federation).