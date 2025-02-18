SCC 2025: “Synergising Behavioural & Career Counselling”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Feb: The session on “Synergising Behavioural and Career Counselling” held as part of the School Counsellors’ Conference underway at the Kasiga School provided valuable insights into the importance of integrating emotional well-being with career development to support students holistically. Experts and participants engaged in discussions on how behavioural challenges impact career decisions and how a unified counselling approach can enhance student success.

The key discussion points included the Interconnection between Behavioural and Career Counselling; Emotional and psychological well-being plays a crucial role in decision-making and career readiness; addressing issues like stress, anxiety, and self-doubt helps students make informed and confident career choices; challenges faced by students and how to support them. Also, the influence of external factors (family, society, and peer pressure) on career choices.

The strategies suggested for Effective Integration included building self-awareness and emotional intelligence in students through Counselling; providing career guidance that considers students’ strengths, interests, and emotional well-being; implementing structured Counselling programmes that address both behavioural and career-related concerns; and encouraging collaboration between teachers, parents, and counsellors to create a supportive ecosystem.

The key takeaways were that a holistic approach to Counselling ensures students are not only career[1]ready but also emotionally resilient. Mental health challenges can significantly impact career choices, making Behavioural Counselling an essential part of career guidance. Schools should adopt an integrated counselling model that fosters, both, personal growth and professional aspirations. Continuous professional development for counsellors is necessary to stay updated on best practices and innovative techniques.

The session emphasised that career success is not just about academic qualifications but also about mental well-being, confidence, and emotional strength. By bridging the gap between Behavioural and Career Counselling, students can be empowered to make choices that align with their passions, values, and personal growth.

The discussion concluded with a call to action for schools and counsellors to implement holistic Counselling frameworks that nurture students both personally and professionally.

In the first session, Dr Meena Bhandari brought to participants’ knowledge the integration of NEP to build a stronger, social and more empathetic generation. Binu then enlightened attendees on how counsellors have a greater responsibility of nurturing students and making an ecosystem for them to grow. Post lunch, there was a panel discussion with varied views on how career and behavioural counselling is a collaborative effort and requires to be balanced with academics to bridge the gap for mental health and career consciousnes.