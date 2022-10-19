Graphic Era Alumni meet in Sydney & Melbourne

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Oct: The Graphic Era alumni in Australia celebrated the university’s high place in the world rankings. At the alumni meets held in Melbourne and Sydney, Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that after being ranked between 601 to 800 in the world ranking, now the institution aims to be in the list of top 500 universities in the world.

Graphic Era organised alumni meets in Melbourne and Sydney. In both these places, the students of the batch from the year 2001 to 2020 participated. Many of them are employed in key positions in the world’s leading companies and in the Australian government. Many students became emotional after seeing Dr Kamal Ghanshala, founding president of their institute and their favourite teacher. These alumni, who have become successful professionals, shared their college life experiences.

Chairman Dr Ghanshala expressed his happiness at Graphic Era Deemed University getting a respectable position in the world ranking and credited it to the alumni, students, parents and teachers. He said that, for the first time, a university of Uttarakhand has reached this position. The inclusion of Graphic Era among the three universities in the country in the Times World Ranking is also a matter of pride for Uttarakhand which has been ranked 10th in the country.

He added that Graphic Era is studying the needs of industry in the coming years, along with connecting new technologies for the benefit of the students. He said that alumni associations inspire the new students.

Rahul Nayyar, Director, Accenture, Sydney, who was a management student of 2001 batch of Graphic Era, said that Graphic Era and Dr Kamal Ghanshala have left an indelible mark on his life. While describing Dr Kamal Ghanshala as their source of inspiration, Archit Tiwari (B Tech batch, 2008), Lead Consultant, Infosys, Sydney, Manika Sharma (BBA batch 2010), Business Specialist from Officeworks, Sydney, and Jaya Rawat (Management Batch, 2001), Assistant Director, Education Department, Sydney, recounted their years in Graphic Era. Alumni Annie Sikka, Srishti Rana, Amit Bharti, Harpreet Virk, Hardik Jindal, Archita Negi, Mohit Kumar, Rohit Manral also expressed their views on the occasion.

Earlier, in the alumni meet held in Melbourne, Anjul Yadav of Westpac, Shipra of Federation University, Australia, Rahul Chauhan of Common Wealth of Australia along with Rohit Chandna, Ravindra Singh, Deepak Mishra, Preksha Tandon, Baljinder Singh also expressed their views. Mahanetesh P Shetty and Amrish Sharma also attended the event.