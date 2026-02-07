Graphic Era docs treat 102 people in remote village

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Feb: The mobile hospitals of Graphic Era are becoming a major support system for people living in remote mountainous regions of Dehradun. Reaching the remote Paunthi village of Uttarkashi, the mobile medical units, along with doctors, provided medical services to 102 people.

The mobile medical unit of Graphic Era Hospital reached Paunthi village in Rajgarhi tehsil of Uttarkashi district. The people of the Yamuna Valley region welcomed these mobile hospitals with great warmth and enthusiasm. The team of doctors from Graphic Era conducted various laboratory tests for 102 villagers in these mobile laboratories and provided OPD services, primary medical care, and free medicines.

The medical team was led by Medical Officer Dr Mukesh along with his staff.

These mobile medical units will provide services across the entire Yamuna Valley region. Through this initiative, regular healthcare services will be made available in remote villages of the Naugaon, Purola, and Mori development blocks.