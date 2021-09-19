Graphic Era offers scholarship for BTech Hindi Medium students

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Sep: The Social Welfare Committee of Graphic Era Deemed University has decided to give scholarship of up to 50% of the fee for the students pursuing BTech in Hindi medium. This has come as a great incentive for the students studying in Hindi medium. In this way, even those students will be able to realise their dreams that are unable to pursue engineering as they come from Hindi medium schools.

AICTE has taken a big step in this session. The Central Government has selected Graphic Era Deemed University to start BTech in Hindi medium. AICTE has approved Graphic Era’s B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Electronics & Communication.

The Social Welfare Committee of Graphic Era has decided to move forward with this initiative of the Central Government by giving an opportunity to the talented youth coming from economically weaker families to pursue B.Tech. In this way, for the first time, students of Hindi medium will get an opportunity to prepare for their future by doing BTech from a university ranked 75th in the list of top engineering institutes of the country by the Central Government and grade A from NAAC.

President, Graphic Era Educational Group, Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala said that, after this decision of the Social Welfare Committee, a new pathway has opened for youth to achieve a career in doing engineering. Education is not easy due to lack of resources in remote and inaccessible areas. Due to difficult circumstances, such youth are not able to pursue engineering even if they want to and it becomes their compulsion to let go their desires and choose other areas of studies.

Dr Ghanshala said that, such students, who couldn’t pursue engineering education due to economic, infrastructural and linguistic problems, will now be given scholarship of up to 50% in the fees on the basis of merit.

For pursuing B.Tech in Hindi medium from Graphic Era in Computer Science Engineering, 75% are the minimum marks needed. For Mechanical Engineering and Electronics & Communication this criterion is 60%. There are 60 seats, each, in these three courses. This relaxation will be given to the youth of from any region of the country till the seats are available. To bring such students at par with others, special classes in English and PDP will be conducted so that they can adapt to the needs of the corporate world.