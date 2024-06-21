Graphic Era signs MoU with Airports Authority of India

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 18 June: Management students of Graphic Era will now be able to do internship at airports. For this, an MoU has been signed between Graphic Era Deemed University and Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Under the MoU, students pursuing BBA and MBA with specialisation in Airport and Airline Management at Graphic Era Deemed University will be able to intern at chief airports of the country. During the internship, they will receive training from industry professionals.

Registrar, Dr Dinesh Kumar Joshi on behalf of Graphic Era Deemed University and General Manager (HR) Training, Girish Kumar on behalf of Airports Authority of India signed the MoU.